Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 75,117 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 449.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

NYSE:VNO opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

