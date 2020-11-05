Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,923 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 29,863 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,991.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.