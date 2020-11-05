Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,475 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

TRP stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.