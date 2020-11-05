Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,333 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

