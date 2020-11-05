Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.81 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,566 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $65,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

