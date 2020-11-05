Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.91 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,469 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,245,600 shares of company stock worth $498,887,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

