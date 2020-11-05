Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $2.59 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $344.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.71 and its 200 day moving average is $395.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.41 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total transaction of $394,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

