Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $227.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

