Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,918 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $777.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $776.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

