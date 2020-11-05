Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,264 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ opened at $392.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.51 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

