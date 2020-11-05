Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 80,400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

