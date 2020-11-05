Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

