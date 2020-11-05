Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.87.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.