ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 6.4%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $79.96. 328,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 541,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $427,230.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.