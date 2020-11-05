Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.