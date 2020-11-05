Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,156,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,386,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

