Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,028,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,351,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 226,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 219,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

