Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.38.

ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.45. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

