Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 639,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,939,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.