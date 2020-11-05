AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.
NYSE MITT opened at $2.77 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
