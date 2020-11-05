AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE MITT opened at $2.77 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.