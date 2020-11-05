AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $83.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $89.06.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

