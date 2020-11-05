Agrello (DLT) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Agrello has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $95,053.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.34 or 0.03527822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00177446 BTC.

About Agrello

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,399,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

Agrello Token Trading

