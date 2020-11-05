AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, CoinBene and BitForex. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $981,391.32 and approximately $207,127.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.55 or 0.03605478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00182271 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,871,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Allcoin, BitForex, Bit-Z, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

