Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.29 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.99.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

