Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.68 ($90.21).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €68.58 ($80.68) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.32.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

