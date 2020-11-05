Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issues Earnings Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

