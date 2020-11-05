Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $132.50 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,719 shares of company stock valued at $23,839,867 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

