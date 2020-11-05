Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Head to Head Contrast

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Axcella Health alerts:

This table compares Axcella Health and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.35 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -16.97

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -90.28% -61.05% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -30.11% -27.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axcella Health and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 7 0 2.88 Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 12 0 2.71

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.06%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $48.46, suggesting a potential upside of 56.03%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. It is also developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of AlloCAR T candidates across a portfolio of hematologic and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.