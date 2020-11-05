AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,274.54

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $189,274.54 and $523.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00005033 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.