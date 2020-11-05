Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,750.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,763.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,745.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,521.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.52. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,770.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.