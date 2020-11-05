Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.05 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,745.85 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,770.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,473.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

