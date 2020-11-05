Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46.

ALTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

