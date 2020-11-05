Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

ASPS stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

