AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 113.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

