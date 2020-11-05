Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Ameresco updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.00 EPS.
Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.