Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Ameresco updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

