American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $31.59 on Monday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

