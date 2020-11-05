American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

AIG opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

In other news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after buying an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $72,751,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $53,661,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.