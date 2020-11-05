American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $237.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.49.

Get American Tower alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.