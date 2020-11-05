Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $5.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.59 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

