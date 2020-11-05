AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20 to $8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.39. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.45 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

