AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock worth $11,719,438. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

