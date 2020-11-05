Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $230.33 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

