Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 6.9% Higher

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.97. 2,639,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,836,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,775.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $442,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and sold 390,689 shares worth $5,938,589. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

