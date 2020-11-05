Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amphenol by 171.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,700 shares of company stock worth $35,104,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

APH opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

