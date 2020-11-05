Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $114.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,104,501. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

