Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 53.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 166.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

