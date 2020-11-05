Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

KMI opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 1,208,983 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 158,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 184,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

