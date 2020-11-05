Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Meritor reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.31 on Monday. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

