Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ford Motor’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

F opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.