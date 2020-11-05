Analysts Set AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $3.70

Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

